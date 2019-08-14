Locals rescue some people from flooded bridge of Sagar District

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): In an act of great courage, the locals of Madhya Pradesh's Dari village have helped in rescuing some people here on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a few people were travelling, and their vehicle got stuck on a flooded bridge of Sagar district.

They were rescued after some time, with the help of a few young men, who managed to rescue the people with great efforts.

The young men tied a long rope to the vehicle so that the stranded people were able to hold it and cross the flooded area.

Yesterday, the IMD had issued a heavy rain alert for 28 districts of Madhya Pradesh for 24 hours.

And also, two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Madhya Pradesh had opened yesterday, following heavy rains in the city. (ANI)

