Locals thrash goon for robbing motorcyclist

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): Locals here caught and thrashed a man for allegedly committing a loot in the area. Three of his accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Police, who rescued the accused from the locals, said to have recovered one country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and a motorcycle without a number plate from him.

"After registering a case under relevant sections of the IPC, we are further investigating the case," Inspector Suresh Prasad told ANI.

According to locals, Mukesh Kumar, who works in a private company, was riding on his motorcycle on Thursday, when he noticed that four men were following him on their motorcycles.

Soon after that, the accused looted Mukesh of his mobile phone and cash by threatening him with weapons and fled.

"Somehow, I managed to chase them and bumped my bike into one of their motorcycles, following which the accused lost his balance and fell on the road. The accused tried to run away from the spot but some locals managed to grab him and later thrashed him," Mukesh told ANI. (ANI)

