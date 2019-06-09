Locals thrash 'mischievous' cop in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): Priest of a temple, along with the residents of Jalandhar's Rama Mandi allegedly thrashed a police officer for misbehaving and threatening the locals.

The incident took place after the officer misbehaved with the temple priest and his family. This act of the officer riled up the locals, who in rage thrashed the cop.

Narrating his ordeal, temple priest Harishchandra said, "Inspector Manish Kumar comes around the temple and abuses me and the other residents. This is not the first time he is doing this. He used to do the same around 1 or two years ago. We had filed a complaint with the police. The SP had come and settled the issue. He started doing the same again."

"He fired shots, pointed his gun at me and threatened to kill me and my children. We filed a complaint with the police. He came to my house and started abusing. My son and I came outside. He hit me with his baton and tried to enter the house. In self-defense, my wife also hit him back," he added.

According to the police, DSP Manish Kumar was in civil clothes and was using his private vehicle when he went to Rama Mandi.

"Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Additional SP and I went to the spot after we received the report. DSP Manish Kumar was injured, so we admitted him to a hospital," said Inspector Narayan Gaur, also in-charge of the case.

"Nothing more can be said at this point. Further action will be taken after we take DSP Manish Kumar's statement," the officer added. (ANI)

