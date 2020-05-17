Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31.

However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted.

"Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged," the MHA said in its order while issuing guidelines to states and Union Territories.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17.

The Central government recently announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat the slowdown in the economy owing to the pandemic. (ANI)

