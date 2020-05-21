Lockdown 4.0: Buyers throng tobacco shops in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Shops reopened in Surat on Wednesday following relaxations from restrictions, in the fourth phase of lockdown.

Nilesh, a tobacco shop owner said, "I think buyers faced more problems while the shop was shut. I received so many calls that I had to switch off my phone. Few people found out my address and came to my home."

A buyer, Dinesh said, "My father and I could not get tobacco as shops were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. After the shops reopened, I felt alive again. I am standing in the queue for an hour to buy tobacco."

The country is under nationwide coronavirus lockdown since March 25 and will continue till May 31.

However, in the current fourth phase of lockdown which began on May 18, the government has given permission to some business and industrial units to operate with certain restrictions. (ANI)

