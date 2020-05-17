Lockdown 4.0: Cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, religious-social gatherings prohibited

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, social and religious gatherings are prohibited till May 31 under Lockdown 4.0 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places are prohibited. Sports complexes and stadiums can open without spectators or audiences," reads the MHA order.

The Ministry has further said that social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and other gatherings and a large congregation are prohibited.



"All religious places/places worship shall be closed for public. The religious congregations are strictly prohibited," adds the order.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. The Central government recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

