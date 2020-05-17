Lockdown 4.0: Domestic, international air travel of passengers to remain prohibited

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the government will remain prohibited during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the MHA to remain prohibited," said the MHA in its new guidelines.

The MHA has said that metro rail services shall also remain prohibited.

The Ministry has allowed the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the State/UT involved or as decided by States and Union Territories except in containment zones.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the movement of persons, as announced earlier shall continue," said the MHA, which has also issued special directions to ensure the movement of persons and goods in certain cases.

"All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of medical professionals, and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulance without any restrictions," said the ministry.

"All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks. No State/UT shall stop the movement of any types of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

