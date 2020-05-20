Lockdown 4.0: Industries outside containment zones permitted with 100 pc staff in Haryana

Haryana (Chandigarh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Haryana government on Tuesday issued new guidelines to implement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) orders with reference to Industry and other establishments for the fourth phase of lockdown.

According to the new guidelines, all industries outside the containment zones shall be permitted with 100 per cent staff.

"All the industrial units/entrepreneurs/concerns shall mandatorily apply on the Saralharyana portal by providing all the necessary and required details in order to generate requisite passes for employee/staff. Immediate and Automatic/Self-generated approval shall be accorded and the passes generated as soon as the application is submitted on the said portal," reads the guideline issued by the state government.

All inter-state and intra-state movement of goods/cargo, including empty trucks, shall be allowed.

"In case of change in the risk profile/category of the areas to a Containment Zone, prescribed guidelines as per the containment zones shall stand automatically withdrawn and, except for essential goods industry, the passes shall no longer valid," the notification reads further.

According to the guidelines, the passes issued earlier shall automatically stand extended till May 31.

Passes shall be issued with the following distinction:

a) Triangular marked passes for essential goods industry shall be issued only to the employees in the containment zone

b) Rectangular passes shall be issued to the employees in all the zones other than containment zone

c) Further, in-situ labour i.e. labour residing within the factory unit/site, no passes shall be required.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

