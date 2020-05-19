Lockdown 4.0: MHA guidelines for dental clinics; emergency procedures allowed in red zones

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHA) on Tuesday issued guidelines for dental clinics functioning in zones categories by states in the coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

Dental clinics will remain closed in the containment zones, however, they can continue to provide tele-riage. Patients in this zone can seek ambulance services to travel to the nearby COVID Dental Facility.

In the red zone, emergency dental procedures can be performed.

"The dental clinics in orange and green zones will function to provide dental consults. Dental operations should be restricted to emergency and urgent treatment procedures only," MHA said.

All routine and elective dental procedures should be deferred for a later review until new policy/guidelines are issued.

Due to the high risk associated with the examination of the oral cavity, oral cancer screening under the National Cancer Screening program should be deferred until new policy/guidelines are issued. (ANI)

