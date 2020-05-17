Lockdown 4.0: MHA issues national directives for COVID-19 management

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued national directives for COVID-19 management that will remain in force at all public places as the Centre today extended lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of the virus.

The directives issued by the MHA include:

* Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and workplaces

* Spitting in public and workplaces shall be punishable with fine

* Social distancing to be followed by all people at all public places and during transport

* Marriage related gatherings to ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests to be allowed will be 50

* Funeral/last rites related gatherings to ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests to be allowed will be 20

* Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places will not be allowed

* Shops to ensure minimum 6 feet of distance between customers and shall not allow more than 5 people at at one time

Additional directives for workplaces:

* As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed

* Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments

* Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas

* Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact eg door handles etc. shall be ensured, including between shifts

* All persons in charge of workplaces shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17. (ANI)