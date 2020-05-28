Lockdown 4.0: Pani puri, paapdi chaat stalls reopen in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Pani puri and paapdi chaat are being sold as take away in Chawri Bazar area here, following the relaxations in the 4th phase of the lockdown.

"We used to sell the snacks in open earlier, bur now we have started selling it in packets. Everything is packed, nothing is sold without packing. Customers are happy, and they've said that this way safety of all will be ensured. Not many buyers are coming, only a few are coming as of now," said Sachin, a street food vendor.

"I came here to purchase Pani puri, we're getting it in packets. We didn't get to eat the snacks during the lockdown, now that there are certain relaxations I came from Jama Masjid to get the snacks," said Atif ul Rehman, who came to purchase pani puri.

"I came here to buy pani puri here. I'll take away the snacks and eat it with my family member," said Shashwat, another buyer. (ANI)

