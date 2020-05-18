Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): Salons and barber shops opened their doors to customers in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday, as India entered the fourth phase of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines, the Punjab government has decided to open all salons and barber shops, adhering to social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, Pooja, a customer said, "I am feeling great that the salons have opened as my hair was damaged in these two months. I used to come here regularly. Now, we can take care of our body and hair."

Preety Arora, owner of the salon, asserted that they are maintaining social distancing while taking all other precautions.

"I have been running this salon for three years. The government has given some relaxations now which is good news. We were in trouble as we had no clue to manage everything. Women are also very happy that the salons have now opened. Customers have started coming here. We are following social distancing," said Preety.

The nationwide lockdown has now been extended till May 31. (ANI)

