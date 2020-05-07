Lockdown: BMC Commissioner orders one road to have only one standalone electronic and hardware shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the Assistant Commissioners that one road will have only one standalone electronic and hardware shop amid lockdown.

"I hereby issue orders to the Assistant Commissioners of wards that stand-alone electronic and hardware shop not more than one on each road be given permission to remain open," Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of BMC.

Till now, Maharashtra has continued to have maximum cases in the country at 15,525. This includes 2819 cured/discharged and 617 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

