Lockdown : Central govt asks broadcasters, others to provide uninterrupted services to subscribers

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked all broadcasters, DTH (Direct-to-home) providers, multiple system operators, local cable operators to continue to provide uninterrupted services to the subscribers.

"All broadcasters, DTH (Direct-to-home) Providers, multiple system operators, local cable operators are advised to continue to provide uninterrupted services to respective subscribers and cooperate with other players within the distribution chain," informed the Ministry on Saturday.

The development comes when the country is under a 21-day lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus and several states including, Maharashtra and Punjab have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Schools, colleges, public transport, and several other services have been closed to stop the transmission of the virus which spreads through contact. (ANI)

