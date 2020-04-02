Lockdown : Delhi's Birla Mandir remains closed on Ram Navami

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): During the national lockdown imposed in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak, Birla Mandir here remained closed for devotees even on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday and bore a deserted look.

The barricades were put in front of the entry gates of the temple.

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41.

The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

