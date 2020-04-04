Lockdown : Delhi's Okhla Market remains open

New Delhi [India], Apr 4 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus,Okhla vegetable and fruit market remained operational as usual here on Saturday.

The vendors were seen carrying vegetables and fruits to their stalls. They were also seen maintaining norms social distancing and were wearing masks to keep infection at bay.

Barricades were in place at the market entry points to ensure restricted entry and policemen were conducting checks. Even as the city is under lockdown, vegetables and fruits comes under essential commodities.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)