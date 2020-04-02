Lockdown : Devotees worship outside Mumba Devi temple gate on Ram Navami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Few devotees were seen standing outside the Mumba Devi Temple here on Thursday morning on the occasion of Ram Navami as the temple gates remain closed during the national lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

The devotees witnessed the morning aarti streamed via CCTV footage on the screen installed at the temple gate. They were seen standing in front of the temple while taking the necessary precautions like maintaining social distancing.

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41.

India so far has 1834 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 143 patients who have been cured and discharged.

There have been 41 deaths reported due to the disease as of Wednesday evening, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

