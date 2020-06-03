Lockdown enabled to strengthen health infra to effectively battle COVID-19: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has addressed a global summit of experts and mayors from cities across the world on COVID-19 and said that the total lockdown imposed across the country in view of the virus helped the cities strengthen their health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

Addressing the 'Cities against COVID-19 - Global Summit 2020' via video conference on Tuesday, Sisodia said that it was a truly insightful experience to be a part of the team of experts and mayors from cities across the world, and to learn about their response to COVID 19.

"As Delhi got its first COVID 19 positive case on March 2, it was very important to curb the spread of the disease. The total lockdown enabled us to spread awareness about the virus among the citizens and strengthen our health infrastructure to effectively battle the disease," Sisodia said, according to an official statement.

"And today, as we unlock Delhi, we are prepared with medical facilities, having an understanding and its spread," he said.

Sisodia also highlighted how the Delhi government's relief team has been working round the clock to provide meals to almost a million people twice a day.

He talked about the initiatives taken by the Education Department to support the learning of the children at home, and how Delhi plans to restore economic activity safely in a phased manner.

"What gives me the most satisfaction is our adoption of various new education initiatives during the lockdown to minimise the academic damage. We were able to provide online learning modules to 9 lakh students from Kindergarten to Grade 12," Sisodia said.

Apart from the Deputy Chief Minister, Mayors and experts from 21 cities including Moscow, Jakarta, Istanbul, Budapest, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Vancouver and Chongqing also took part in the Mayoral Meeting organised by the Seoul government. (ANI)

