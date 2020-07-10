Lockdown extended for a week in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced the extension of lockdown Thiruvananthapuram for a week and said that triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones.

"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," Vijayan said during a press conference.

He also welcomed the NIA probe in the gold smuggling case.

"I welcome the timely intervention of central Government. NIA (National Investigation Agency) has started its probe and I hope they will look into past gold smuggling cases also," he said.

On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

The NIA has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. (ANI)





