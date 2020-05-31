Patna (Bihar) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased 'unlocking' of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.
Bihar's Home department order read "Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30 issued guidelines regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, it is directed that lockdown period will be extended to June 30 in Containment Zones in the state. The said order and guidelines of the MHA will be implemented in Bihar." (ANI)
Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30
ANI | Updated: May 31, 2020 17:44 IST
