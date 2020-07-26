Lockdown extended in Sikkim till August 1

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Home Department in Sikkim on Sunday issued an order extending the period of lockdown in the state till 6 am, August 1.

"Whereas, the State Government had issued Order dated July 20, along with guidelines for enforcement of lockdown in the state of Sikkim till July 27. Now, therefore, after careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown till August 1 (6:00 AM) in the entire state," read the order from Home Department in Sikkim.

"The aforesaid Guidelines shall continue to be applicable during this period," the order further read.

On July 20, the state government ordered for complete lockdown from July 21 to 27 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

An order from the state government had said that all government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories shall remain closed, except where specific exemption is granted.

"All activities congregations and movement of people and goods and passenger vehicles shall be prohibited, with the exception of movement for supply and maintenance of essential goods and services, and shops dealing with essentials like groceries, hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, medicines, etc," the order had said.

"Movement pertaining to emergency services including law and order, fire, relief and rescue, hospitals, COVID-19 management and quarantine centre related activities will be allowed," it had added. (ANI)

