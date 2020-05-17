Lockdown extended till May 31

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The NDMA directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view with the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra, Telangana and Punjab have already announced the extension of the lockdown till May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, he extended the lockdown till May 3.

On 1 May, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond 4 May, with some relaxations. The Central government recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)