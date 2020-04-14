Lockdown extension a game-changer, sure people will follow norms: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday termed the lockdown as a "game-changer" in the fight against the coronavirus and expressed confidence that people will have a "positive response" to the decision and will follow it.

"The Prime Minister's speech today was a dialogue with the people of India. It reflected the leader's determination to save the country from coronavirus. It shows the most sensitive part of the leadership, where he cares for every class of citizens," Javadekar told ANI here.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation wherein he announced the extension of the lockdown, which was slated to end today, till May 3, and urged people to follow the norms.

"He (PM Modi) has a plan afoot, which will be announced tomorrow, about what can be allowed and what cannot be allowed after April 20. However, he has essentially appealed to continue the lockdown," Javadekar said.

"Discipline has to be maintained. This will be a game-changer. We can win and we will win this fight against coronavirus. Many countries have failed but we will win with the support of the people," he added.

The Union Minister also urged scientists across the country to come forward to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

"We are committed to fighting the menace of coronavirus. I am sure people will follow the lockdown extension," he said. (ANI)