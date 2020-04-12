Lockdown hits horticulturists hard in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the business of flower farming and has forced the farmers to look for an alternate business.

"There is no demand for flowers amid lockdown. We are suffering a 100 per cent loss. We are looking for an alternate business. To keep floriculture alive and for florists' welfare, the government must take some steps," said Ramgopal Thakur, a farmer.

"The temples are closed. Marriages and other functions are not being held. It resulted in a 100 per cent loss. These flowers are either being thrown or fed to animals," he added.

He said that small farmers in the State were earning a good amount of money from flowers -- Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 4,00,000 annually but this year they won't get even a single penny.

"The labourers are also worried as they are dependent on the flower growers," said Geeta, a migrant labourer. "If farmers do not get any money, how will they pay us," she asked. (ANI)

