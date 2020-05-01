Lockdown hits tomato traders of Moradabad hard

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): As India continues to be in lockdown, the problems of tomato traders in Moradabad continue to mount as the sale of the vegetable is almost close to nothing.

Tomato trader Badshah said the situation this time is very bad. "We are bringing goods every day to the market but due to no sale, tomatoes are rotting. We have incurred a loss of Rs 2.50 lakh," he told ANI.

Badshah added that if he doesn't bring the vegetable to the shop, the market administration threatens to cancel the licence. "We are very upset. A huge quantity of goods are getting spoiled daily," he said.

However, for some vendors, the loss is not more valuable than their health. Hariom Gupta Aadhati is one such vendor.

"Earlier there used to be a huge crowd in the market. Things have improved after the strictness of the administration. Losses are being felt but the loss is not more important than health," he said. (ANI)

