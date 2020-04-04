Lockdown hurts hotel industry in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], April 4 (ANI): The hotel industry in Chandigarh has been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chief of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, Arvinder Pal Singh told ANI, "The hotel industry creates maximum jobs. It is a massive revenue creator as well as GST collection. There is crisis in hotel industry since four to five months and could continue for the next six months."

He requested the government to provide interest-free loans to hotels in order to pay their staff.

"We request the government to provide us interest-free loans to pay our staff. The inflow of money in the industry has stopped as there are no people visiting hotels," Singh said. (ANI)