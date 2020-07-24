Lockdown imposed for a week in Andhra's Addanki town from today

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A total lockdown is being imposed in Addanki town and surrounding villages for a week starting Friday, Addanki Mandal taskforce officer Tehsildar Sitaramaiah informed.

He further said that after one week, the situation would be reviewed and a decision will be taken. "There were no COVID-19 cases in Addanki until this month. The cases are being detected from 10th July. As of now, 47 cases are reported in Addanki and surrounding villages from the 10th of this month. The situation would be grim if the number of cases increases like this. The taskforce committee met yesterday and we have taken this decision," Sitaramaiah said while addressing media here.

He further said that all shops except essential commodities; like textile, gold, fancy and liquor shops etc will be totally shut down for a week. Essential commodities like milk, vegetables, Kirana shops will be open for two days -- Thursday and Sunday -- from 6 am to 12 noon.

"We request the people to adjust and bear inconvenience, for the safety of us, our children and our elders. Liquor shops will be totally closed down. Entire Addanki town is in containment zone so everything will be shut down except public offices. Lockdown will be strictly implemented. If anybody comes out casually, their vehicles will be seized and cases will be filed on them," Sitaramaiah added.

Public announcements are being done through special vehicles. Some public unions also hired vehicles to spread awareness messages in villages surrounding the town.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,147 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus cases to 80,858, State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh.

As per the bulletin, there are 39,990 active cases.

A total of 2,380 patients have been discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients to 39,935 across the state.

Besides, 49 deaths due to the deadly virus have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state, with which the total deaths due to coronavirus went up to 933. (ANI)

