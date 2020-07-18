Lockdown imposed in Andhra's Narasaraopet due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday onwards, according to the Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy.

“The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the town since the past ten days," Reddy had said on Friday at the Municipal Guesthouse.

The total lockdown might continue for seven to 10 days, he had added. The MLA had also said that a 200-bed hospital will be set up in the town very soon.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu, DSP Veera Reddy, and Tehsildar Ramana Naik also participated in the meeting.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 38,044 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)