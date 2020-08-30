Lockdown imposed in Kota amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): A seven-day lockdown has been imposed in Rajasthan's Kota Municipal Corporation area from midnight of August 29 to September 6 in light of the rising cases of COVID-19, Ujjwal Rathore, Kota District Collector said.

"We have had to take this decision with a heavy heart, but with the steep rise of COVID-19 cases, there is no other choice. The lockdown will be very strictly implemented in the Municipal Corporation, and only essential services, government employees, and those with medical emergencies and exams will be exempted," Rathore told ANI.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan currently has 14,320 active cases.

So far, 1,017 deaths and 62,033 recoveries have been reported from the state. (ANI))

