Lockdown imposed in Punjab from 7pm to 5am

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Lockdown has been imposed in Punjab from 7 pm to 5 am on all days to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Government of Punjab said on Thursday.

"To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Government of Punjab has imposed a lockdown in the state from 7 pm to 5 am on all days. The timing of the opening of liquor vends has been fixed up to 6.30 PM in all the Municipal Cities of the State," the Punjab government tweeted.

It further said that the excise department had fined 43 vends in the state for not following the designated timelines.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 14,640 active cases in Punjab.

So far, 30,231 recoveries and 1,219 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

