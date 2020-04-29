Lockdown improves water quality of Ganga, Yamuna

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): As the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues, the water quality of Ganga and Yamuna has improved significantly in the areas with reduced industrial activities.

The river Ganga's water quality has improved with the increase in dissolved oxygen (DO) and reduced nitrate concentration. The tributaries of Ganga have also refined due to the concentration of DO increase during the lockdown period.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in its report submitted to the Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) has also stated that the absence of industrial effluents and reduced human activities has improved the water quality of river Yamuna.

The Central Pollution Control Broad (CPCB) in its latest report -- 'Impact of lockdown on water quality of river Ganga, April 2020 -- has says the main source of water pollution in the river are industrial effluents and the domestic wastewater.

"Initially, the improvement was marginal due to heavy rains resulting in the increased runoff, a substantial increase was noted from the second week onwards reaching saturation value at various locations," reads the report.

However, in areas near the settlement where drains continue to discharge wastewater into river Ganga, no significant improvement has been noted due to the undeterred flow of wastewater throughout the lockdown period.

"DO concentration remained unchanged or slightly inferior to pre-lock- down period, with exception of high concentration at a few locations owing to favourable localised conditions," adds the report.

A comparative assessment of pollution levels during pre-lockdown and lockdown periods was made through the analysis of data generated from 36 real-time water quality motoring systems. (ANI)

