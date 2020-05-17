Lockdown in TN extended till May 31, no relaxations in 12 districts

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The latest order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 has given no relaxations in 12 districts including Chennai.

"After several meetings with District Collectors and medical experts, the following decision has been taken. In the latest order, none of the relaxations will be given in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallore, Vizhupuram, Cudallore, Ranipettai, Thirupathur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvanamalai, Ariyalur and Perambalur. Besides none of the containment zones will any relaxation," the order stated.

"In these 12 districts where public transport is not allowed, operation of taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed only for medical purposes with state government issued e-pass," it said.

No tourism activity is allowed in the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yerkaud.

Schools, colleges, training centres, research institutions and all educational institutions, will remain closed till May 31.

People are barred go to places of worship and all religious gatherings are prohibited.

Theatres, bars, gyms, beach, tourist spots, zoological parks, museums, swimming pools, sports stadia, big auditoriums and conference halls will also remain closed till May 31. "Only flights and vehicle services with special permission are allowed to travel," the order stated.

It further said, "The 25 districts where relaxations will be allowed are -- Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagappattinam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore and Nilgiris.

The new relaxations include -- travel for essential services is allowed without e-pass, taxis are allowed for essential and agricultural work, inter-district travel valid only with e-pass, state-run buses can carry only 20 passengers and the exemption for Class 12 evaluation.

Under the MGNREGA scheme, instead of 50 per cent workers, 100 per cent of staff can be involved at construction sites.

All industries with workforce less than 100 can function and those having a strength of over 100 employees can work with a minimum 100 workers. (ANI)

