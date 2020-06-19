Lockdown is over, we should discuss about Unlock 2: PM Modi to Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has made it clear the period of will not be imposed again the country and a period of unlocking has begun.

Modi made this clarification when Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, during the PM's video conference with chief ministers urged the prime minister to put an end to rumours about extending further the lockdown in the country put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"There is a rumour that lockdown maybe once again imposed in the country. I have been telling people that the Prime Minister will not take lockdown decision without talking to all the CMs. Please give clarity on this issue," KCR said.

According to an official statement by the chief minister's office, Prime Minister Modi had clarified that the lockdown period was over and an unlock period had begun.

"There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of the nationwide lockdown are over. Unlock 1 is going on now. We all should discuss on what to do during Unlock 2," the prime minister said.

The Telangana chief minister explained to the Prime Minister about measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The state government is making all efforts to contain the coronavirus in the state. COVID-19 is under control in the state, and the death rate is also registering low. We are confident that with the efforts put in by both the Centre and state, we will register a decisive victory over the virus," he said.

KCR said that Corona cases were reported mostly in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. "We are also putting strong efforts in these areas to contain the spread," the chief minister said.

"I am confident that within days, the spread of COVID-19 would be under control. Migrant workers, Hamalis and labourers from various states are getting ready to work in Telangana. We have to provide facilities for them. The entire country is one, and everyone should have the facility to work anywhere in the country. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back to Telangana," he added.

On reports that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, Rao said in a lighter vein: "Nitish Ji we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your State very well. Our Chief secretary is also a Bihari. Please send the Hamalis," the CM said. (ANI)