Lockdown necessary in Maharashtra but common people should get some relief from strict norms: Navneet Rana

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Independent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Navneet Kaur Rana on Monday said a lockdown is necessary in Maharashtra after the rise in COVID cases, but the common people should also get some relief from the strict norms.

"The speed with which COVID has started spreading during the second phase in Maharashtra has increased the possibility of another lockdown in many cities of the state and it has already started from Amravati, where a week's lockdown has been imposed," Rana told ANI.

Talking about the current situation, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati expressed concern and said, "The second phase of COVID-19 has spread in Maharashtra. The first lockdown in February has been imposed in Amravati itself," she said.



When the cases were decreasing, people thought that now they can go to offices for work. Classes, exams for children were also started. I think it is a result of this. Now the challenge will be how to prevent the growth of COVID-19 that is spreading at such a speed. I think there is every possibility of stringent rules being implemented in Maharashtra again. Saving lives is a priority.

However, she questioned the state government's policies and called it "anti-common man".

Rana said: "Today, workers and farmers are not taken into account. It is very important to bring strict rules for the prevention of COVID. Along with that, it is important to see what can be given as relief to these people. Farmers' electricity connection is cut off if the bill is not paid. Coronavirus pandemic was a dark time. Now, will they keep farmers in the dark even in their homes? What is this strictness? Lockdown is necessary in Maharashtra, but common people should also get some relief."

Regarding fuel price hike, she said, "Before putting a question to someone, it is necessary to talk about what facility we are giving to the people in our state. If you talk about petrol-diesel prices, then your point is right that prices have increased. But I feel that somewhere as Chief Minister you can give relief to the people by giving a rupee discount in his state. How many times will you beg in front of someone? You also have money. You too get some revenue from people's money. See what you are doing!"

Taking a dig at the Uddhav government, she asked, "What rules are you talking about? I feel that it is important for the Maharashtra government to follow the rules of humanity. In the time of crisis, you can reduce taxes for the benefit of people." (ANI)

