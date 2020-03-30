Lockdown: Nepalese migrant workers stranded at border town of Dharchula

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at the Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following the lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.

The Central government has ordered all States to seal borders and that there should be no movement of people.

Nepal too on Sunday evening extended the nationwide lockdown for about a week to prevent further spread of COVID-19 as the positive cases in the country rose to five.

It was decided at a cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence Baluwatar in capital Kathmandu to extend lockdown by additional eight days until April 7. (ANI)

