Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday.

The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a containment zone is a specific geographical area where COVID-19 positive cases are found. Strict restrictions on movement are put in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Social distancing is one of the measures that can help people avoid contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Karnataka till today. (ANI)

