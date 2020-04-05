Lockdown : Radha Soami Satsang Beas prepares 'langar' for needy in Punjab, other states

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): Members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas are preparing "langar" every day for over one lakh people in Ludhiana and approximately 12 lakh lunch packets are being distributed by the Beas daily to the needy people in Punjab and other states.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmender, a Sevadar said, "Radha Soami Dera Beas is actively providing food to the needy people. We are providing approximately 12 lakh lunch packs in a day across India. In Punjab, we are providing over five lakh lunch packs and in Ludhiana, we are providing over one lakh lunch packets."

"Food packets are being distributed in Haryana, Rajasthan, Kashmir, UP, Delhi, and other states across India. We are following social distancing while preparing food here. We prepare food in a very hygienic manner. The food menu includes dal and rice. We are serving three meals a day--breakfast, lunch and dinner. We will continue supplying food till the crisis ends," he added.

People including men and women were seen maintaining social distancing while chopping vegetables and preparing food. Following the preventive measures, people here wore masks.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3374, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.

Out of the total cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, one has migrated, while there are 77 deaths. (ANI)