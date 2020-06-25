Lockdown should be implemented properly in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 25 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said that lockdown should be implemented properly in the state.

When asked about the extension of lockdown till July 31 in West Bengal, Ghosh told ANI, "Lockdown has not been properly followed here. Lockdown should be implemented properly here and there should be strictness in containment zones."

"There should be effective arrangments to stop the increase in the number of cases. The government here has only portrayed that a lot of work has been done but nothing has really happened. We are ready to co-operate and help the government in this," he said.

Ghosh further said, "TMC ministers and leaders have not followed lockdown and that is why people here have also not followed it. So, there is rise in cases."

"Recently a TMC MLA died which is very sad. Several of their leaders are ill. I told the Chief Minister that your people do not follow lockdown. We follow it and still you file cases or FIR against us," he said.

When asked about his visit to Midnapore, "For three days, I will be in the Lok Sabha constituency. For three months I was not allowed to come here."

Lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till July 31 with certain relaxations in restrictions, according to the West Bengal Government.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

