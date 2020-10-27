Lockdown to be imposed in Aizwal Municipal Corporation area from tomorrow till Nov 3

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], October 26 (ANI): Lockdown will be imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area from Tuesday till November 3, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.



The DIPR Mizoram said, "An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today at MINECO decided to impose lockdown with the AMC area, after obtaining due consent from the Chief Minister."

The lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow and will continue till 4:30 am of November 3, 2020, the DIPR said.

