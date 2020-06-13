Lockdown to be imposed in Dehradun on Saturdays, Sundays

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID-19 positive cases, lockdown will be imposed in Dehradun on Saturdays and Sundays, said Dehradun District Magistrate.

"Due to the continuous increase of coronavirus cases, there will be a lockdown in Dehradun for 48 hours. Essential services to remain exempted from the lockdown," said district magistrate, Ashish Kumar Srivastav.

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand taking the cumulative count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,692 on Friday. (ANI)

