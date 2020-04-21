Lockdown to be relaxed in Manipur rural areas as State goes COVID-19 free

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the state government has decided to relax the lockdown norms in rural areas since Manipur has now become COVID-19 free. However, lockdown would continue in urban areas until further orders.

"I would like to congratulate all the front-line fighters involved in the battle against COVID-19. With the support of the people and with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur is a COVID-19 free state now. But, considering the situation in other parts of the nation, we must be more careful in the near future," said Singh.

Speaking about the relaxation of lockdown norms in the state, the Chief Minister said: "We are going to relax the lockdown norms in rural areas. In urban areas, the lockdown will continue until a further decision is made. Essential commodities shops will open from 8 am to 2 pm, as opening of the lockdown has to be in phases, this could prevent chaos as people are not fully aware of the virus yet."

"The people who are coming out for work should maintain social distancing and wear masks at their workplace," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are zero cases of coronavirus in Manipur now. Earlier, two positive coronavirus cases were reported in the state; both the patients have now recovered. (ANI)

