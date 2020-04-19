Lockdown violation: 80-100 people assemble at graveyard in K'taka, FIR registered

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): An FIR was registered against 80-100 people for violating the lockdown as they gathered for cremation here at a graveyard in the city on Saturday, said Police.

"Today 80-100 people gathered for cremation at a graveyard in Kalaburagi city amid lockdown. The case has been registered at Roza Police Station against 5 named persons and others," Kishore Babu, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), only a group of 20 persons are allowed to assemble for funeral or last rites ceremony of a deceased person. Thus, the number of people who had gathered at the graveyard here surpassed the permissible limit.

Meanwhile, the DCP informed that Kalaburagi city police have seized around 4,200 vehicles till date for violating coronavirus lockdown. Police are also conducting special drives to enforce lockdown in the city. (ANI)

