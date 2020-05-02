Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Ludhiana Police on Saturday garlanded people who violated COVID-19 lockdown guidelines and appealed to people to stay indoors.
As per a health bulletin, there are 76 COVID-19 positive cases in Ludhiana district.
With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As many as 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
Lockdown violators garlanded in Ludhiana
ANI | Updated: May 02, 2020 16:38 IST
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Ludhiana Police on Saturday garlanded people who violated COVID-19 lockdown guidelines and appealed to people to stay indoors.