Lockdown violators garlanded in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Ludhiana Police on Saturday garlanded people who violated COVID-19 lockdown guidelines and appealed to people to stay indoors.

As per a health bulletin, there are 76 COVID-19 positive cases in Ludhiana district.

With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

