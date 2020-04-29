Lockdown violators will be sent to institutional quarantine, say police in Andhra's Srikalahasti

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Srikalahasti Police on Tuesday held a demonstration to create awareness about complete lockdown among the public. In the demonstration, they showed that lockdown violators will now be sent to institutional quarantine.

An absolute lockdown has imposed in Srikalahasti town five days ago as the number of coronavirus cases is growing rapidly in the temple town. The absolute lockdown came to an end on Tuesday.

The demonstration was given by Town Police Station Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy and his team. The official said that lockdown restrictions will be implemented strictly.

"People were being spared so far, but now the actions are going to be very strict. We will definitely send those who come out on the roads to the quarantine," Reddy said. (ANI)

