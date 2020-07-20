Lockdown won't be extended in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday confirmed that there will be no extension of lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

"There will not be any extension of lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Chief Minister Yediyurappa confirmed after a marathon meeting with task force officials and with Cabinet colleagues, "Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"There would be minute-to-minute monitoring at ward level in Bengaluru," the statement added.

To contain the virus spread, the state government implemented a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths on Monday. The total number of active cases is presently at 42,216 and the death toll at 1,403, the state health department said.

"Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases and deaths today at 1,452 and 31, respectively," the department added. (ANI)

