Locked in room with mob outside at meet on CAA at Vishwa Bharati, claims Swapan Dasgupta

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday claimed that he was locked inside a room by a mob at Vishwa-Bharati University in Birbhum, where he was addressing a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA">CAA).

"How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA">CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside," he said in a tweet.

Students affiliated to Left student organisations held protests at Visva Bharati University.

Dasgupta later said, "I had come to Vishwa Bharati to address a lecture series on Citizenship Amendment Bill. It was not a party program." (ANI)

