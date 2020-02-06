Loco pilot, guard to be honoured for saving passenger who fell from train

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A loco pilot and a guard of Indian Railways will be awarded for saving the life of a passenger, who fell down from 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval train in Bhusaval here.

The train crew admitted the person to a hospital. His condition is stable now.

"Sh AK Pandey & Sh RB Pardhe crew of 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval Passenger train saved a passenger who fell down between Pachora-Maheji stations. They saved him by backing the train for about 500m & sent him to a hospital at Jalgaon with d help of GRP. The crew will be suitably awarded," Central Railway tweeted. (ANI)

