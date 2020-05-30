Locust operations conducted in 15 locations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan/Madhya Pradesh [India], May 30 (ANI): Several locust-operations">locust operations were conducted at 15 locations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday by Locust Control Offices (LCOs), in the wake of locust-swarm">locust swarm in those regions.

Many districts of Jaipur, Dausa, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, were subjected to the control operations.

As per the ministry, no crop loss was reported in parts of Madhya Pradesh (districts of Satna, Balaghat, Niwari, Raisen, and Shivpuri) where locust-operations">locust operations were held.

On May 28, a total of 377 spots covering 53,997 hectares have been covered since locust control operations started from April 11, the ministry stated. (ANI)