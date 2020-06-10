Locust swarm continue to damage crops in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): Swarms of locusts continue to damage crops in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Vishram Meena, District Collector on Tuesday said: "These locusts are pink in colour, it can fly faster. 50 per cent to 60 per cent of success has been achieved in controlling them."

However, we are trying our best, said Meena.

Earlier on Sunday, the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Government had said that locust attacks were controlled in 11,6091 hectares at 383 places after surveying 14,80858 hectares.

In a report, the department had said that the first locusts attack was witnessed in Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts on April 11 and the latest attack was witnessed in the Alwar district on May 30.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

