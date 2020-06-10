Locust swarms attack villages in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Locust swarms attacked villages here in Prayagraj, following which measures were taken to keep the pests at bay.

While locals resorted to bursting of crackers and clanging utensils, the administration swung into action and sprayed chemicals to kill the locusts, which pose a severe threat to crops and plants.

"Yesterday evening, information about locust swarms was received from the Khiri police station area. Three fire tenders were asked for, the exercise was carried out till late night and many locusts were killed," Chief Fire Officer, Prayagraj, Ravindra Shankar Mishra told ANI here.

Meanwhile, Additional District Agricultural Officer Virender Nath Pandey said that while the majority of the swarm which entered the area had been killed off, some have entered nearby villages and efforts to contain them would regularly be taken.

"Locust swarms attacked parts of Prayagraj district, upon receiving information, officers from the agriculture department and fire brigade reached the area and sprayed close to 500 litres of chemicals to kill the pests. The farmers, in other areas, also have been advised to use sounds to scare off the swarms and then chemicals are spread to kill off the pests at night," Pandey said.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

